PE outfit desperate for points to move away from relegation zone

Chippa’s Andile Mbenyane wary of Celtic’s attacking prowess

PREMIUM

Chippa United striker Andile Mbenyane will be wary of the attacking threat posed by Bloemfontein Celtic in a crunch DStv Premiership soccer match in the Free State on Saturday afternoon.



Kicking off at 3pm, the match, which will be played at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein, sees both teams vying for three vital points as they look to improve their log positions. ..

