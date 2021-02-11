Chippa aiming for maximum points against Celtic, says Lentjies

PREMIUM

Veteran Chippa United midfielder Kurt Lentjies is hoping the side can walk away with all three points when they play Bloemfontein Celtic in their DSTv Premiership soccer fixture on Saturday.



The match, which will take place at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein, will see the Chilli Boys chasing maximum points as they look to move up from their 13th position on the log. ..

