Chippa aiming for maximum points against Celtic, says Lentjies
Veteran Chippa United midfielder Kurt Lentjies is hoping the side can walk away with all three points when they play Bloemfontein Celtic in their DSTv Premiership soccer fixture on Saturday.
The match, which will take place at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein, will see the Chilli Boys chasing maximum points as they look to move up from their 13th position on the log. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.