How we dumped Chiefs out of Nedbank Cup — Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla

Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla has explained in detail how he masterminded the stunning 2-1 win over fancied Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

Richards Bay dumped Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup in a match where Dladla said he demanded his players to stick to their usual league routines and not to be star-struck.

“I told the players to play as a team because we are not used to live games in the GladAfrica Championship‚ not to be carried away and not to play for themselves but for the club‚” said Dladla.

“I also told them that Chiefs players are the same as them and they must not be star-struck because it’s just a bigger stage.

“I think my guys carried out the instructions very well even though in some parts they didn’t do it that well, but I am happy that we won the match.”