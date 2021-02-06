AmaZulu FC are set to release a number of fringe players before the end of the current window‚ but the club’s coach Benni McCarthy declined to confirm if former Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala will be one of them.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala has only played seven minutes since joining AmaZulu in October‚ having spent more than a year without a club after his contract with Turkish outfit BB Erzurumspor ended in July 2019.

McCarthy was asked on Wednesday ahead of Usuthu’s last-32 Nedbank Cup clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday to comment on Tshabalala’s future‚ but declined to make a commitment or reveal the names of the players to be released.

“I will be honest‚ I can’t reveal the list because I’ve done the list on the first week [of January]‚ but I don’t have a list with me‚” AmaZulu’s coach said.

“I was important for me to know who the players on that list are‚ but also out of respect to the players you don’t want to make it public.