Bay outfit brace for total onslaught from Free State Stars

Malesela’s Nedbank Cup experience will come in handy, says Kwem

PREMIUM

Chippa United skipper Augustine Kwem believes coach Dan Malesela’s Nedbank Cup experience will be of great value to the team ahead of their last-32 soccer fixture against Free State Stars at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm).



Malesela, 55, has had great success in the cup competition, not only as a player but also as a coach. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.