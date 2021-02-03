Wednesday marks 25 years since Bafana Bafana won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil in one of the greatest moments in South African sport.

The fledgling national team had suffered some embarrassing thrashings‚ victims to their naivety‚ on their return from sporting isolation as SA emerged from apartheid to democracy‚ and the country returned to international football in 1992.

However‚ for those who had taken notice‚ the newly-named “Bafana Bafana” had started to play exciting football and earn some strong results in the year-and-a-half before the 1996 Nations Cup.