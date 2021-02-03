Bay franchise preparing hard for Cup clash against Free State Stars
Chippa will be more hungry for points in second half, says Riaan Hanamub
Chippa United left-back Riaan Hanamub says the Port Elizabeth soccer side will come out with more hunger and fighting spirit in the second half of the DStv Premiership.
The Chilli Boys closed off the first half of the season on 13th place on the log after a 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday...
