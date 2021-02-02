Safa to investigate ex-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s comment that cost him his job in India

Baxter had said after his team’s 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC on Monday: “I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Motlanthe said he would examine the comment of the twice former employee of Safa‚ who coached Bafana in two stints‚ before deciding if it warranted further discussion at the country’s ruling football body.

“Look‚ I think firstly it’s too early‚” Motlanthe said on Tuesday‚ asked if Safa would discuss further action on Baxter’s comment.

“Yes‚ Safa stands strongly against any form of femicide. We stand strongly against any man who abuses women in any way or the other.

“But of course‚ whether it would warrant opposing Baxter working back in SA‚ or not‚ it is too early [to say]. We still need to really look at his statements and have a discussion internally and then take a position.

“Our emphasis is that we are against any form of femicide.”

Motlanthe agreed Baxter’s statement had displayed insensitivity to the issue of rape.

“Look‚ that’s why his club acted against him. I will always wear my legal cap to say he can’t then suffer double jeopardy [being tried twice for the same offence].