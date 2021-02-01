Chippa coach Dan Malesela cries ‘bad day at the office’

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela says his players simply had “a bad day at the office” in their 2-0 loss to DStv Premeirship log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Sunday.



First-half goals from Lebohang Maboe and Gaston Sirino saw the Brazilians open up a five-point gap on top...

