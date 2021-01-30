Mamelodi Sundowns: Motjeka Madisha finally to be buried next week

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that Motjeka Madisha will finally be buried next week.

The 25-year-old from Ga-Madisha village in Zebediela, Limpopo, died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park in December.

“Saturday February 6 2021, is a date that has been set for the funeral of the late star and it will be held in Ga-Madisha Leolo, Zebediela (Limpopo Province). Due to the lockdown regulations, only a few people will be allowed to attend the funeral,” read a statement from Sundowns.

Sundowns also finally officially confirmed the identity of the person who died in the accident as Madisha, a month-and-a-half after it occurred.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is saddened to confirm that the person, who passed away in a car crash, on December 12 2020, is indeed Motjeka “Ace” Madisha.

The confirmation comes nearly 50 days after the passing of the player and due to the nature of the death as a result of the horrifying car crash, all processes had to be followed to confirm the identity of the dearly departed,” Downs’ statement read.

“The unfortunate accident that took place on the Zuurfontein Road near Chloorkop, also claimed the life of Madisha’s childhood friend, Thabang Martin Kakase.

“The distraught family of the late defender met with the pathologists a few days after the accident to confirm the identity of the driver through DNA tests and after the anticipated delay which requires due diligence it was regrettably confirmed on Thursday that the deceased is a member of the Madisha family.”

Shortly after Madisha died in December, the family strongly hit out at the SA Police Service (SAPS) and government mortuary over the shambolic handling of the defender’s post-mortem and DNA tests.

At the time, family spokesperson Fani Tsela indicated that the family was hamstrung and were unable to go ahead with funeral arrangements before receiving post-mortem and DNA results.

“Ace”, as Madisha was affectionately known, played his last match for Sundowns in their 3-0 DStv Premiership win over Stellenbosch on November 28, which was his 99th domestic match.