Kaizer Chiefs still in need of much more ‘game toughness’, says Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs have stabilised from a dismal start to the season, but still need considerably more “game toughness”, coach Gavin Hunt said as his team approached halfway in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership with a home draw against Baroka FC on Tuesday.

Chiefs went to their fifth match unbeaten but plenty of mistakes made at FNB Stadium, and a second draw in succession having won three before that, point to there being plenty of work left for Hunt to do getting last season’s runners-up as competitive as they should be.

Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium marks the halfway point for both Chiefs and Bucs, both of whom could justifiably feel that a win on Saturday would improve a less than auspicious first 15 matches.

“Yeah, there have been some highs, and I feel there have been more lows than highs obviously results-wise,” Hunt admitted, asked to sum up Chiefs’ first half of the season ahead of the derby.

“But you know we’ve made some unbelievable mistakes in the first round — individual mistakes that I haven’t seen in my time [coaching]. So we needed to eradicate those mistakes.