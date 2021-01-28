Chippa can match Sundowns, says skipper Kwem

PREMIUM

Chippa United skipper Augustine Kwem is adamant his team will be able to match DStv Premiership log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in their next league fixture.



The match takes place on Sunday, at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria (kickoff 3.30pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.