Devils give Reds the 3-2 blues

Manchester United added to Liverpool’s woes as Bruno Fernandes’s unstoppable late free-kick earned his side a 3-2 win in a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday.

The Portuguese, on as a substitute, stepped up to bend a right-footed strike beyond Alisson in the 78th minute to book a last-16 tie for his side against West Ham United.

Mohamed Salah scored both of Liverpool’s goals, the first to give his side an 18th-minute lead before Mason Greenwood levelled, and then again in the 58th minute after the outstanding Marcus Rashford had slotted United ahead.

Liverpool looked the more likely winners but it was Fernandes, so often United’s spark, who sealed it with his 28th goal in all competitions for the club since his debut last February.

The tie proved an absorbing tussle, in marked contrast to the turgid 0-0 stalemate between the sides at Anfield in the Premier League last weekend.

But that was of scant consolation for Liverpool, who have now won only once in seven games in all competitions.

Leicester City’s James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away.

The Foxes will host fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the next round.

Championship side Brentford took the lead in the seventh minute from a set piece when the ball took two deflections before Danish centre back Mads Bech Sorensen stabbed home his first goal in English football from close range.

Leicester started the second half on the front foot and equalised in the 46th minute after winning the ball upfield before Maddison found Cengiz Under in space for the Turkish winger to curl his effort past goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Five minutes later, the visitors took the lead with a penalty after Youri Tielemans was fouled.

The Belgium midfielder got up to send Daniels the wrong way with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Leicester wrapped up the win in the 71st on the counterattack when Daniels spilt a Harvey Barnes shot and midfielder Maddison was on hand to score his fourth goal in as many games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham grabbed a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over second-tier Luton Town to book the Premier League side’s place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Frank Lampard’s side will play another Championship club in the next round when they make the trip to Barnsley, who beat Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday.

Abraham’s treble was his second in a Chelsea shirt and the 23-year-old became the first Englishman since Lampard in 2007 to net one for the club in the competition.

“It’s great to score a hat-trick and win so comfortably.

Luton are a good side,” England forward Abraham, who now has 11 goals this season, said.

In the other FA Cup match, Burnley beat Fulham 3-0.