Chilli Boys look to continue unbeaten run in Celtic game
Chippa United have not lost a game in three matches in the DStv Premiership, with their most recent win being a 3-0 success over Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.
The Port Elizabeth side will be looking to continue with that positive streak this week when they play Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium (5pm)...
