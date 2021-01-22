“I was saying he should stay one more year‚ and I’m happy I said that‚” Mosimane told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists’ Association.

“Because SA’s development‚ we are a bit behind in terms of the international programme. The training from 12 to 18 years becomes totally different‚ because if you look at our young boys‚ they beat Europeans at age 12‚ 13.

“Those 12‚ 13-year-olds in Europe‚ you see a succession plan to being senior players. [Such programmes] are about the content and who’s teaching that information. But also‚ the dice is loaded for the Europeans.

“ ... Even here in Egypt I’m the first black [sub-Saharan African] coach at Ahly in history. I’ve got Argentineans‚ Portuguese‚ big names [to compete against] here.

“But you can’t be coming here to have excuses. So you work‚ survive and prove that South Africans have potential and can survive.

“The same as the players. Look at Percy Tau. We were never sure if he could play at Brighton. Look at him now. We undervalue what have in the country.

“Percy had to fight to leave [Sundowns]. I was there. I remember the meeting we had with the president of Sundowns [Patrice Motsepe] and Percy – it was one of the most emotional meetings‚ and I don’t want to go there.

“All I’m saying is that Percy did not play in the Premier League today because he’s Percy Tau‚ because he’s a good player. It’s more than that.

“His lifestyle was different‚ he invested more in football than in having a social life. Training in the morning with Sundowns‚ the afternoon going to do his books‚ upgrading his Grade 12 – without even talking about the degree [a BCom from Unisa].