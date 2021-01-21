Malesela hopes players recover quickly ahead of Leopards clash

Coach’s pep talk helped Chilli Boys score the equaliser

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela hopes his players make a quick recovery after their intensive draw against DStv Premiership title contenders Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.



Malesela’s concern is whether his players will have recharged their batteries in time for their next league match against Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...

