760 up, Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed as the most prolific professional goalscorer in the history of the game on Wednesday after notching his 760th senior goal to help Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Supercup.

The title of greatest goalscorer is much contested, and global governing body FIFA does not keep an official record, but several media outlets reported that Ronaldo's strike had taken him past Austro-Czech Josef Bican to the top of the list.

Bican, as well as Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario, scored in excess of 1,000 goals during their careers but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches.

Ronaldo's career tally includes goals for four top-flight clubs and Portugal with his closest active rival being Argentine Lionel Messi, who last month scored a single club record 644th goal for Barcelona.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo, who is the leading goalscorer for his country with 102 goals, previously played for Sporting Lisbon (five goals), Manchester United (118) and Real Madrid (450). He has scored 85 goals for Juventus.

"The incredible @Cristiano has scored his 760th career goal tonight, overtaking Josef Bican as the highest goal scorer in the history of football. What an achievement," former England striker Gary Lineker posted on Twitter.

Ronaldo said his side's win over Napoli can help revitalise the champions' stuttering Serie A title defence this season.

In Serie A, things have not gone to plan for Juventus, with Pirlo's side sitting fifth in the standings on 33 points, 10 behind leaders AC Milan, but Ronaldo believes their Supercup success means more than just securing a trophy.

"It was a difficult match on a pitch that was not the best," Ronaldo told Rai Sport. "We won an important cup that can also improve our confidence.

"We had to have a different attitude than what we had seen against Inter (Milan in Juve's Serie A defeat on Sunday), a match we did not do well in."

"Milan and Inter are very strong, but there is a long way still to go. We can still win the Scudetto. It will be a long race, but it's possible."

