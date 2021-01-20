Sundowns’ grip on league loosens a touch

“It is very uncharacteristic of Sundowns to get two draws in a row but one is optimistic that the boys will bounce back stronger,” said Mngqithi.

Fans will be salivating at the many possibilities that could play out this week as Sundowns host Swallows in Atteridgeville on Saturday in a game that may also be a battle for the top spot.

“Obviously that we are playing against Swallows‚ who are breathing down our necks‚ makes it interesting to see what is going to happen on Saturday‚” the Sundowns coach said.

“But the group is looking good and the team is the best, even though we have not been getting the results. I think that our performance against Celtic was a little bit more pleasing than the one we gave against SuperSport. One can just look [forward] to that match against Swallows and see what happens.”

Sundowns were lucky to get a point against Celtic after Siwelele were denied a legitimate goal and Mngqithi said they could have asserted themselves better.

“It was never really a game with a lot of good compactness on our side‚ I felt we stretched the pitch a little bit more in the first half because of the speed of Harris Tchilimbou.

“Mosa Lebusa and Brian Onyango could not push the midfield and George Maluleka had to drop‚ and that made our lives a little bit difficult.