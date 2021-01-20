Pitso Mosimane says Al Ahly have moved on from their failure to sign Gaston Sirino from the coach’s former club Mamelodi Sundowns‚ but that he is sure the Uruguayan “is crying” for that missed chance.

Mosimane suggested a deal for Sirino would have been highly lucrative to the 29-year-old attacker who the coach signed to the Brazilians from Bolivar in Bolivia in 2018.

Sundowns broke off a concerted negotiation effort from Ahly to sign Sirino in late December saying the Cairo giants were not offering the Pretoria club enough.

“I spoke to the South American – the agent who gave us [Sundowns] Sirino.

"He has suggested a few players for us. We are monitoring the players he has recommended‚” Mosimane told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists’ Association on Wednesday.

“And we move on with Gaston Sirino. I mean‚ you have seen what he said – he has spoken straight and openly about missing out on the opportunity to play for the biggest club on the continent.

“I understand. We must remember‚ when I recruit‚ I do it with a vision and I tell the players that vision.

“And I told Sirino [when he joined Sundowns]‚ ‘Look‚ at your age’‚ because he came to South Africa aged 26‚ and said‚ ‘and you have missed Europe‚ no doubt about that. So your chance is China‚ the Middle East or South Africa’.