Managing the players key for Chippa, says Malesela

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela will be chasing a second consecutive victory when his side takes on Moroka Swallows in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday at 5pm.



Malesela, who took over from axed coach Lehlohonolo Seema, chalked up his first win at his new club on Saturday against his former team TS Galaxy with a close 1-0 scoreline...

