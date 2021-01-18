Relief for Malesela as Chippa manage valuable win
Newly-appointed Chippa United coach Dan Malesela hopes the 1-0 victory over his former team TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday is the start of things to come...
