Chippa out to get three points against Swallows, Frederic Nsabiyumva says

PREMIUM

Frederic Nsabiyumva wants Chippa United to pull off a smash-and-grab when they face in-form Moroka Swallows in their DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.



Chippa have some momentum on their side after Dan Malesela managed his first win in his fourth stint as coach by beating his former team TS Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday...

