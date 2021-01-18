Soccer

Chippa out to get three points against Swallows, Frederic Nsabiyumva says

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 18 January 2021

Frederic Nsabiyumva wants Chippa United to pull off a smash-and-grab when they face in-form Moroka Swallows in their DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa have some momentum on their side after Dan Malesela managed his first win in his fourth stint as coach by beating his former team TS Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart

Most Read

X