Bizana coach lays into match officials

Pondo Bizana Chiefs head coach Tshepo Motsoeneng has called out Safa referees for unprofessional officiating after his side’s 1-0 loss to Cape Umoya United in Cape Town on Friday.

The tipping point for the 41-year-old coach came after his side were denied a penalty and what he called a “clear goal” in their previous game.

He also complained of not having free kicks, corners and throw-ins awarded to his side.

In his post-match interview, Motsoeneng expressed his displeasure about the officiating, saying it had killed the club in the GladAfrica Championship this season.

“It’s the people from Eastern Cape, the referees,” he said.

“They are the ones doing this to us. We can’t be subjected to such decisions from people who are from the same province as us.

“Maybe they don’t want this club to survive and stay in this division, maybe they don’t like us at all.

“They don’t have to like us. But they must do their job with fairness.

“I’ve been quiet and not said anything but it’s killing the club.

“We are subjected to barbaric [sic] decisions.

“You ask for a corner and they don’t give it to you because you’re shouting it’s a corner.

“You ask for a throw-in and they give it to the other team because we are shouting, but that’s not how it’s supposed to go.

“We are a behaving club.

“We are an organised team but we can’t be subjected to this. This is nonsense.

“We are not angry, all we are asking for is officiating to be professional, for people to do their jobs to their best abilities and not try to show us they know better,” the former Santos goalkeeper said.

The loss to Roger de Sa’s side left Bizana lingering in the drop zone with eight points.

But, despite the result not going his way, Motsoeneng picked up positives from their match.

“It was from the first we took the game to the opposition.

“We dominated from the first whistle to the last. We showed that we can play football.

“We have been trying, but things were not coming right.

“There is a foundation. Musa Bilankulu and Mxolisi Mayongo have given so much stability, we look like we can hurt people but we still missed opportunities that we should have taken.

“A team that scores goals is a team that wins games.

“That’s what’s still missing from us. We should convert our chances.”

Pondo Chiefs’ next outing is a home game against TS Sporting at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.