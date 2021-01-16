Three big positives please Zinnbauer as Pirates take aim at Leopards

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s big positive he took from his team’s 3-0 DStv Premiership win against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Wednesday was that three crucial players got on the scoresheet.

Gabadinho Mhango returned to the scoresheet having battled with form in the opening part of the season for his second league goal at Thohoyandou Stadium. Midfielder Fortune Makaringe‚ who also began the season looking out of sorts‚ is gaining in confidence and also added his second PSL goal.

Forward Deon Hotto‚ whose only other goal this season came in the MTN8 final win against Bloemfontein Celtic‚ notched his first league strike of the season.

The goals from all parts of the field for Bucs suggest that‚ while the fourth-placed title contenders are yet to hit full flow‚ a juggernaut packed with quality signings is beginning to pick up steam ahead of a second meeting at Thohoyandou Stadium against Black Leopards on Sunday.