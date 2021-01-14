Victory over Galaxy could trigger Chippa revival — Nhlapo

Chippa United defender Isaac Nhlapo believes victory over TS Galaxy could be the kick-start the team need to turn their fortunes around in the DStv Premiership.



The Chilli Boys have endured a poor start to their league campaign this season and are locked in a battle to avoid relegation after only 10 matches...

