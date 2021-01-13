Chippa must fight for points, says Sibeko
Taking their chances and working smartly will gain Chippa United points in their DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm, midfielder Mduduzi Sibeko says.
The Eastern Cape club are 15th on the log after losing 1-0 to Golden Arrows at the weekend...
