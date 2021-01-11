The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that former chief executive Trevor Phillips has died.

The “British Bulldog”‚ as Phillips was affectionately known‚ was the first chief executive of the PSL and he is credited as one of the people who played a crucial role in ensuring that the league found its footing and appeal to sponsors.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Trevor “British Bulldog” Phillips‚ the first Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Soccer League‚” said the PSL in a statement.

“The NSL Executive Committee conveys its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Phillips’ family‚ more particularly‚ his wife Stella and his children Mark and Sharon.

"We supplicate that GOD gives them fortitude at this moment of their extreme grief and pain.

"The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week’s DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully.”

Phillips’ last stint as chief executive of the league was in 2007 and he was replaced by Norwegian Kjetil Siem who was in charge at the Parktown offices between 2007 and 2011.

Siem was followed by Zola Majavu‚ Stanley Matthews‚ Cambridge Mokanyane‚ Brand de Villers and Mato Madlala has been acting in the position since 2015.