South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs avoided meeting each other or Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the group stages of the 2020-21 Caf Champions League in the draw conducted by the Confederation of African (Caf) in Cairo‚ Egypt on Friday.

Sundowns were drawn against regular challengers TP Mazembe of Democratic Repyublic of Congo‚ Al Hilal of Sudan and CR Belouizdad of Algeria in Group B.

Chiefs‚ who have qualified for their first group stage in 24 years of trying‚ will meet Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca‚ Horoya AC of Guinea and Atletico Petroleos of Angola in Group C.

Ahly‚ who defeated Cairo rivals Zamalek to win the 2019-20 Champions League for the ninth time in November‚ have AS Vita Club of DR Congo‚ Simba SC of Tanzania and El Merrikh of Sudan in a Group A that Mosimane’s team will be favourites to top.

Esperance of Tunisia‚ Zamalek‚ MC Alger of Algeria and Teungueth of Senegal completed the draw in Group D.

Chiefs will travel to Morocco to play Wydad – who have enjoyed recent success as the 2017 winners and 2019 finalists – in their first match.