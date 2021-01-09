Bizana Pondo Chiefs suffer another away loss

Bizana Pondo Chiefs suffered their third away loss of the season going down 3-1 to JDR Stars at the Giant Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday.

Going into the encounter Bizana Chiefs head coach Tshepo Motsoeneng was looking for the club's first positive away result in the GladAfrica Championship.

"We can't lose a third game way in a short space of time, that won't sit well with us. It'll look like we are bad travellers, we are hoping to turn the corner against JDR," said Motsoeneng in his pre-match comments.

But the loss to JDR ensures that their miserable run on the road continues.

The game seemed to have gotten away from Bizana in the first half as JDR took a two-goal lead to the halftime break.

Bizana held their own until the half-hour mark as it was goalless with the teams still sizing each other up and finding their rhythm.

However, two quickfire goals followed for the home side with the first scored by Bafana Kali and the second coming courtesy of a free-kick from outside the box by Tshepo Mokhabi.

The hunters from Bizana went to the break dejected but not down out.

Wholesale changes were made at the break in an attempt to bring new energy to the team.

Motsoeneng brought on Mzukhona Nuba, Ayanda Mvambi, Musa Bilankulu, and Aluncedo Mazwi.

It would be Mvambi who would make an immediate impact for Bizana, he pulled one back through a penalty moments after the teams returned for the second stanza, to make it 2-1.

The visitors had their tails up and went on a chase for an equaliser to salvage a point but their efforts were fruitless.

JDR managed the game and saw Chiefs off when Mziwokuthula Zimu added a third goal for all three points.

For Bizana it's back to the drawing board as they have a testing week ahead playing two games in a space of three days.

They first take on Cape Town Spurs at home on Tuesday and then travel to Cape Town to face Cape Umoya United on Friday.