Chippa plans to turn up the heat in clash with Golden Arrows

PREMIUM

Chippa United skipper Augustine Kwem says they will be twice as aggressive as they were against Supersport United when they take on Golden Arrows in a Dstv Premiership fixture on Saturday, at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.



The side go into the match against Arrows with their fighting spirit still high after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Matsatsantsa on Wednesday...

