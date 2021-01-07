Pondo Chiefs chase elusive away win

PREMIUM

Bizana Pondo Chiefs will be on the hunt for their first away win of the season when they travel to Tshwane to take on JDR Stars at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium on Saturday.



The side from Bizana have not had any luck on their travels so far this season, picking up two losses against the University of Pretoria and Cape Town All Stars respectively. ..

