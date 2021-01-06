Pondo Chiefs chase second GladAfrica Championship win
Bizana Pondo Chiefs need to maintain the same enthusiasm and fighting spirit they showed against Uthongathi when they meet JDR Stars in their GladAfrica Championship fixture, skipper Innocent Ngcobo says.
He said if the Eastern Cape side managed to do that at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium, in Pretoria, on Saturday (kickoff 2.30pm) they would achieve their second victory in the league...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.