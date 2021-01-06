Pondo Chiefs chase second GladAfrica Championship win

Bizana Pondo Chiefs need to maintain the same enthusiasm and fighting spirit they showed against Uthongathi when they meet JDR Stars in their GladAfrica Championship fixture, skipper Innocent Ngcobo says.



He said if the Eastern Cape side managed to do that at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium, in Pretoria, on Saturday (kickoff 2.30pm) they would achieve their second victory in the league...

