In an apparent rare moment of transparency regarding Covid-19 cases for a DStv Premiership club‚ Chippa United announced three positive tests among their players and coaching staff ahead of their fixture against SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

Chippa and SuperSport returned from their respective Christmas breaks at Lucas Moripe Stadium to draw their match 2-2.

Before the game, Chippa’s media personnel posted a statement on the Premier Soccer League’s media WhatsApp group detailing two players who tested positive from their playing squad this week‚ and one technical staff member.

“The Chilli Boys do report Covid-19 cases ahead of our fixture today. This is after our regular‚ routine tests conducted earlier this week‚” Chippa's statement read.

The club identified the players as goalkeepers Mlu Mazibuko and Ismail Watenga‚ and said assistant coach Siya Gwambi had also returned a positive test.

Chippa’s statement continued: “After sterling performances with the DStv Diski Challenge [reserve] team‚ 20-year-old PE-born youngster Kwanele Nkabi is promoted to the senior team. He is among the substitutes as the reserve keeper.”

These were the first official positive tests for Covid-19 announced by a PSL club in some time.

However, several coaches have suggested in their press conferences that more cases‚ or at the least players left out as a precaution, go unannounced‚ resulting in player changes that are not always properly explained to the public.