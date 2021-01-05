Dan Malesela’s rescue plan for Chippa put to test

PREMIUM

Coach Dan Malesela’s rescue plan for Chippa United will be tested when they take on SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Wednesday at 5pm.



The Port Elizabeth side have been struggling to collect points in the league this season, clinching just one victory in eight matches during the tenure of former coach Lehlohonolo Seema...

