Dan Malesela’s rescue plan for Chippa put to test
Coach Dan Malesela’s rescue plan for Chippa United will be tested when they take on SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Wednesday at 5pm.
The Port Elizabeth side have been struggling to collect points in the league this season, clinching just one victory in eight matches during the tenure of former coach Lehlohonolo Seema...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.