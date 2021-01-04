Malesela pondered for days before deciding to return to Chippa

PREMIUM

It took Dan Malesela close to a week to decide whether to accept Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi’s offer to return to the Port Elizabeth-based DStv Premiership side.



Malesela is on his fourth stint at Chippa after he was announced as head coach in December after Lehlohonolo Seema’s release...

