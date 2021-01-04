Soccer

Malesela pondered for days before deciding to return to Chippa

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 04 January 2021

It took Dan Malesela close to a week to decide whether to accept Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi’s offer to return to the Port Elizabeth-based DStv Premiership side.

Malesela is on his fourth stint at Chippa after he was announced as head coach in December after Lehlohonolo Seema’s release...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X