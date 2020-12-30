No title talk at Man Utd, says Rashford

Manchester United would be "stupid" to look at the table and consider themselves title contenders with more than half the season still to play, Marcus Rashford said after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers lifted them to second.

With the game at Old Trafford heading for a draw, the 23-year-old unleashed a left-footed shot that took a deflection off Romain Saiss and beat Rui Patricio in the third minute of stoppage time.

United, now nine games unbeaten in the league, climbed two places to second behind champions Liverpool with 30 points from 15 games but Rashford was reluctant to read too much into their position at this stage.

"We can't look too far ahead," he told Amazon Prime.

"We're a team that's still doing a lot of work on ourselves and to be looking at the table so early on in the season is a bit stupid of us.

"We have to take it one game at a time and if we can keep finding ways to win like this we'll see where we are at the end of the season."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed the striker's views.

"You can lose the chance of being in the race in the first 10 games of course, but play another 15 and get to 30 maybe, then we can start talking about it when we've at least played more than half the season," Solskjaer added.

"The belief is there, they think, 'we can win against anyone, anywhere'. This result is massive for the attitude."

"I am very boring but we cannot get too far ahead of ourselves," Solskjaer told the BBC.

"It’s the first win in the league for me against them. There have never been many goals in the games but for me this is a big step forward, that you don’t play well but you win.

"It was a point we brought up early in the season in a meeting. We didn’t win many points towards the end of games and we have a tradition for it at this club.

"That has happened so many times at that end and now we have won quite a few points towards the end of games and that is both a mental and physical aspect."

Solskjaer, who netted one of the most memorable late winners for United in a 2-1 victory against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final, pointed out that building a team capable of turning draws into wins was a demanding task.

"We’ve got a group now that is more robust both mentally and physically. We have gone through some tough training periods, played loads of games and they are getting fitter and fitter," said the 47-year old Norwegian.

"The fitter you are the more you can do. But mentally as well it gives you a boost knowing you can win games towards the end. We didn’t perform as well as we wanted to but we won a game against a very difficult side to play against."

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said his players had learnt from the experience.

"Football is a cruel game sometimes," Nuno told reporters.

"The young players did well. The time was right for these players. But the game teaches you to be focused until the last minute.

"It is a tough lesson but we will learn from it."

Nuno said there was no point dwelling on the defeat.

"This is football and it is a learning process. There is no point feeling sorry for yourself," he added.

United are at home to Aston Villa in their next game on Friday while Wolves visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

- Reuters