Bilankulu brings experience to youthful Bizana outfit

Former Golden Arrows defender Musa Bilankulu will bring some much-needed experience and guile to Bizana Pondo Chiefs for the GladAfrica Championship, having joining the side on a six-month deal.

Bilankulu brings a wealth of experience in 220 senior appearances since his debut for Golden Arrows back in 2009.

He also spent a year at Bidwest Wits, before a three-year spell at Bloemfontein Celtic.

However, it was at Abafana Bes’thende where he had his most memorable moments as a player.

He was part of the Arrows outfit for three seasons and was a member of the team who thumped a hapless Cape Town Spurs 6-0 at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto en route to them capturing the MTN8 trophy in 2009.

The 35-year-old said he had settled in well at his new side.

“It feels good to be part of the team. It feels [like I am] at home and everyone has welcomed me very well,” Bilankulu said.

“I have signed a six-month contract with an option to renew it for one year.

“They’re expecting a lot from me and I’m willing to share everything with the team.

“I’m bringing my experience and hopefully will help them sustain the team’s status in the GladAfrica Championship or bring the team up to another level,” he said.