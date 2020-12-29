Everton want answers after Man City game postponed due to Covid

Everton are seeking "full disclosure" regarding the Covid-19 outbreak at Manchester City which resulted in their Premier League game being postponed on Monday.

Just hours before the game was due to kick off at Goodison Park, City said they had returned a number of positive tests in addition to the four on December 25 that included striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker.

The Premier League decided to postpone the game, which had been set to be played in front of 2,000 fans.

"Whilst Everton will always have public safety uppermost, we will be requesting full disclosure of all the information that Manchester City provided to the Premier League so the club can be clear on why this decision was taken," Everton said in a statement on their website.

Premier League rules state that a game cannot be postponed unless a team has fewer than 14 players available.

City are scheduled to visit Chelsea on January 3 and meet local rivals Manchester United in the League Cup semi-final on January 6.

Monday's game was the second to be moved this season after an outbreak at Newcastle United prompted the league to call off their match at Aston Villa earlier this month.

Arsenal have said defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who was self-isolating after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19, has also returned a positive test.

"The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority" the league said.

"The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them."

City have decided to shut down their first-team training facility indefinitely, with the squad set to undergo testing before any decision is made for training to resume.

"All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," City said in a statement.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson said the Covid-19 outbreak was a concern and that it is "impossible to totally shield" Premier League players no matter what precautions they take.

"The virus is spreading quite rapidly," Hodgson said after Palace's 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

"The fact is they (players) are human beings. They leave the football club and they go home, and they have children who are coming back from school, and they have to do their shopping.

"So it is very, very concerning. My hope is that we can survive it and keep banging on through as it were."

City, sixth in the league table, are scheduled to travel to play Chelsea on Sunday.

- Reuters