Chelsea missing injured Ziyech, could return soon - Lampard

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said his team was missing the creativity of injured winger Hakim Ziyech who might make his return in the Blues' next scheduled game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Ziyech went off with a hamstring injury during Chelsea's win over Leeds United on December 5 and the Blues have won only one of their five league games since then, losing three and drawing 1-1 on Monday with Aston Villa.

"I think with Hakim, the way he was playing, he was being very effective for us in terms of assists, goal creation, chance creation and some goals," Lampard said.

"We were very fluid at the time. You're going to miss players at that level when they drop out and we want him back."

Lampard said he was hopeful that Ziyech might feature on Sunday if the game goes ahead - Manchester City's game against Everton on Monday was called off due to new Covid-19 cases reported at City.

The Blues coach praised the passing of Callum Hudson-Odoi, another Chelsea winger, who made a rare start for the Blues on Monday after impressing as a second-half substitute in an otherwise dismal 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

"The obvious next part is end product," Lampard said, urging Hudson-Odoi to step up in terms of assists and scoring.

"When you look around at the numbers that the top wingers produced in the Premier League in recent years, Callum definitely has the capabilities and that will be the next stage for him," he said.

On Monday, Oliver Giroud's first-half header was cancelled out shortly after the break by Anwar El Ghazi.

Lampard made six changes to the team that began Saturday's 3-1 defeat to the Gunners - a performance he described as "lazy" - and his gamble on Giroud paid off when the France striker stooped to head in a cross by Ben Chilwell in the 34th minute.

It was Giroud's third goal in four league starts this season, a contrast to a poor run for Timo Werner who has failed to score in the league since November 7. The German, signed from RB Leipzig in the summer, appeared only as a substitute on Monday.

Villa drew level in the 50th minute when El Ghazi sidefooted a volley at the far post through the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after a long-range cross by Matty Cash.

Chelsea protested in vain that their defender Andreas Christensen had been fouled in the build-up by Jack Grealish.

Both sides pushed for a winner to keep themselves in contention at the top of the table.

Villa's John McGinn rocked the goal frame when his fierce shot smashed against the bar from 25 yards out with Mendy only able to watch.

In the dying seconds, Chilwell almost won it for Chelsea when he hit a near-perfect volley just wide from an angle.

Lampard said his players had responded to his criticism after the loss to Arsenal.

"Nobody let me down tonight, the attitude was great. We just didn't get the rub of the green," he told Amazon Prime.

Villa coach Dean Smith said his in-form side, who beat Crystal Palace on Saturday 3-0 despite playing much of the game with 10 men, were thriving on their momentum.

"The lads are looking forward to the games, that's the beauty of it. Although we played only 48 hours ago, the lads were looking forward to this game," Smith told Amazon Prime.

