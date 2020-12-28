Nuno hails Wolves' character after Tottenham draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo hailed his team's spirit and bravery after they fought back from going a goal down inside a minute against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday to score a late equaliser and draw 1-1.

Tanguy Ndombele put Spurs ahead with just 57 seconds on the clock and while they looked content to defend their narrow lead for the rest of the game Wolves defender Romain Saiss headed in from a corner in the 86th minute to secure a point for the hosts.

"We conceded in the first minute and that requires a lot of character ... It doesn't take away that this game was hard on our players because after conceding, every action of our players was intense and aggressive," Nuno told reporters.

"To do that and be chasing the game against a team like Tottenham - that requires not just the fitness but a big heart throughout the team.

"This is our spirit and we have to continue like that, and even in the last minute we had a good chance. We always want to try and make things happen until the last whistle."

Wolves, 11th on 21 points, visit Manchester United on Tuesday. Spurs are fifth on 26 points and host Fulham a day later.

- Reuters