How Mpengesi has made 28 coaching appointments at Chippa United in eight years

Twenty-two men have coached Chippa United in just over eight years since the club’s promotion to the Premiership in 2012.

Dan “Dance” Malesela, with his return announced on Sunday, does not add to this number with this being his fourth stint at the club. However, he does become the staggering 28th coaching appointment made by United’s notoriously fickle club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi in eight-and-a-half seasons in the PSL.

This is because three men have coached Chippa in the top-flight in more than one stint. They are Roger Sikhakhane (three times, though he also served as a technical director twice), Vladislav Heric (twice) and now Malesela four times.

An equally mind-blowing stat is that, taking 2020-21 as only a half-season, that averages out at 3.29 coaches per campaign for those eight-and-a-half years in the PSL … and counting.

The full list of head coaching appointments at Chippa United in the Premiership is: