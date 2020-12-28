Draw with West Brom feels like defeat, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Sunday's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion felt like a defeat and that his players were angry at missing the opportunity to go five points clear in the Premier League.

Liverpool were on course to take all three points at Anfield after Sadio Mane put them ahead on 12 minutes but Semi Ajayi's late header denied them the victory.

Klopp said he expected a more disciplined performance from Liverpool, who are three points clear of Everton, in Wednesday's game at Newcastle United, their final match of the year.

"It does (feel like a defeat), but we have a point more than before so that's completely fine," Klopp told reporters.

"The boys are more angry than anything else because they know it wasn't perfect but that's it ... now we have to play the next game in three days.

"We have to be disciplined as well, in a different way. We have to do both, being offensive, active, creative and defend ... In the end, we drew a Premier League game, that can happen."

"It is an incredible challenge when you constantly face 10 men and I don't think anyone can expect a team that plays like West Brom in the first half, like a 6-4 or whatever it was," the German told Sky Sports.

"To be fair West Brom did their job inside 90 minutes. West Brom deserved the point tonight because we didn't finish the game. It is difficult to create. In the end everyone knows and feels we should have and could have done better tonight."

Liverpool are already missing defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long-term injuries and could be without Joel Matip for the trip to St James' Park after he sustained an adductor issue.

"Joel is injured and it's not the first time a centre half is injured," added Klopp. "It's of course not good, especially now as he was in a really good shape again, but we can't change that. We just have to accept it and carry on."

Allardyce, who suffered a 3-0 home loss to Midlands rivals Aston Villa on his debut last Sunday, was overjoyed with West Brom's second-half resilience and felt the unlikely draw at Anfield was a step in the right direction.

The Baggies still have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid relegation as they sit 19th on eight points from 15 games, five adrift of safety with 17th-placed Burnley also having a game in hand.

"It was superb today and we came out with a precious point for us," Allardyce, who has managed 11 clubs without ever getting relegated, told the BBC.

"There is a lot of defending you have to do against a quality team with a fantastic home record. To the man, we frustrated Liverpool as much as we could. We had to take the sting out of them in the first half.

"Liverpool always take the game to you. People will say we are lucky but that was good application from the players and they took their opportunity at the other end."

- Reuters