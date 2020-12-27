Dan “Dance” Malesela has joined Chippa United until the end of the 2020-21 season‚ with an option to renew for a season‚ the club has confirmed.

Chippa confirmed the announcement of Malesela for his third stint at the club in a statement on Sunday.

United chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi said 55-year-old Malesela has been popular with the club’s supporters.

“We are very excited to have ‘Dan Dance’ back in our club structures. He has always been well liked by our different supporters’ branches and we did not hesitate to link him back with the Chilli Boys when that opportunity presented itself‚” Mpengesi was quoted as saying in the statement.

“We have a person who is familiar with the position that we find ourselves in‚ our brand‚ the team culture and our club ambitions. I wish him well in this journey and towards helping the team in our desired achievements for this season.”

Chippa’s coach who started this season‚ Lehlohonolo Seema‚ was placed on suspension on Tuesday‚ having managed just one win out of eight games in the DStv Premiership this season.

This will be Malesela’s third stint at the eastern Cape club.

“Chippa United Football Club are thrilled to announce the return of Dan Malesela in the senior Head Coach position‚” the club’s statement read.

“Malesela will be in charge until the end of the campaign with an option of another season. The Club aspirations are on a top half finish in this 2020/2021 DSTV Premiership campaign.

“Affectionately known as ‘Dan Dance’‚ he … led the team to a best ever league finish (sixth in the 2015/16 season) and to a memorable 2017 Nedbank Cup semi-final place.

“Malesela comes in highly regarded for his man management skills and carries a proven track record with working with young talent.”

Chippa last week attempted to appoint controversial Belgian Luc Eymael as their new head coach. But the Chilli Boys had to withdraw the appointment after strong objections from the SA Football Association (Safa) in connection with racist statements the ex-Polokwane City‚ Black Leopards and Free State Stars coach had made at his previous club in Tanzania.

Malesela joins Chippa having been fired by TS Galaxy a week ago‚ having gone six matches without a win at the PSL new boys.