EC government slams appointment of Luc Eymael as Chippa coach

Eastern Cape provincial government (ECPG) has slammed Chippa United’s appointment of coach Luc Eymael because of the Belgian’s “racist and offensive remarks” at a previous club.

Eymael was named as the Port Elizabeth club’s new coach on Wednesday, only 24 hours after they sacked Lehlohonolo Seema.

But the appointment has been met with widespread condemnation including from the ECPG and the Premier Soccer League’s mother body, Safa.

In July, Eymael was fired by Young Africans FC of Tanzania for referring to the club supporters as “monkeys and dogs who know nothing about football”.

It is against this background that the ECPG on Thursday questioned how the club could consider bringing the former Black Leopards and Free State Stars coach on board.

“The Eastern Cape provincial government is concerned that Chippa United Football Club has appointed Luc Eymael as their head coach even though they know about the racist and offensive remarks he made about black people supporting his former club,” their statement read.