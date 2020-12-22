Seema’s job is safe, says Chippa’s Mzinzi

Chippa United’s chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi says the club is fully behind their head coach Lehlohonolo Seema despite the not-so-pleasing start to their DStv Premiership campaign this season.



The Port Elizabeth side suffered their fifth defeat in eight games this season after losing 3-1 to AmaZulu at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday. ..

