Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho belittled Leicester City's sterling display in a 2-0 win over his side on Sunday, three days after claiming "the best team lost" in a 2-1 stoppage time defeat at Liverpool.

"I didn’t think either team played very, very well," Mourinho told the BBC after a Jamie Vardy penalty and a Toby Alderweireld own goal put his side to the sword.

"It’s a game where your goalkeeper doesn’t make a single save, but it’s a game that we didn’t play very well.

"We deserved to win the game at Liverpool and that would have made it an amazing week because nobody has done that for a long time - the team was phenomenal at Liverpool. Now if you look at the table everybody is there."

Having picked up only one point in their last three games, Tottenham are now six points behind champions and leaders Liverpool who followed up on their win over Spurs with a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Mourinho argued Spurs missed the best chances against Leicester but the visitors always looked more dangerous in possession and had another goal scrapped for marginal offside as their lethal counter-attacking paid dividends.

Mourinho also questioned the attitude of some of his players.

He said defender Serge Aurier should have been more aware of the situation but did not blame the defeat on his reckless challenge.

"I would describe it as a mistake," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "You have to know where you are and know that you are inside the box and the player is going away from your goal without any kind of danger.

"Serge was phenomenal against Liverpool, probably our best player but today he made this mistake. Did this mistake cost us the three points? I think it is unfair to say that."

Mourinho said that while it was unfair to point the finger at Aurier there were others in the team who did not show the right attitude.

"If I have to talk about individuals, I could go in other directions where the attitude was not the attitude that I like," he added.

The defeat saw Spurs drop to fifth on 25 points, six adrift of leaders Liverpool. They next face Stoke City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted after the Foxes bounced back from a 2-0 home defeat by Everton on Wednesday to move two places up to second, four points behind Liverpool.

"I thought we controlled the game in the first half and looked a really good side and deserved to be in front," he told Sky Sports.

"In the second half we controlled the game without having the ball, and with a little bit more finesse we could have won by more. Over the course of the game we were outstanding and it was a very good win for us.

"We have to start winning at home. The group is learning all the time and that's why we're nowhere near the finished product."

- Reuters