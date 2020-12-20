Chippa crash and burn against Benni's AmaZulu

Benni McCarthy's regime at AmaZulu got off to a winning start after the Durban side came from behind to beat Eastern Cape's Chippa United at Kings Park Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

McCarthy, who joined Usuthu only a few days ago, would have been impressed by his new charges' fighting spirit after they recovered from an early Isaac Nhlapo goal in the 14th minute to beat the visitors 3-1 in a fast-paced league encounter.

AmaZulu never allowed the early Nhlapo setback to affect them, and the home side's persistence was rewarded when Augustine Mulenga equalised after he was set up by an impressive Sphelele Mthembu in the 23rd minute.

Mthembu and Mulenga were involved in the buildup of the second goal. They linked up superbly to set up Luvuyo Memela, who duly beat goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali with a well taken strike in the 29th minute.

The buildup to the second goal will have pleased McCarthy, as the AmaZulu players put together a string of impressive passes that bewildered the Port Elizabeth visitors, eventually ending up in the back of Mtshali's net.

Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema must have given his charges Alex Ferguson's infamous "hairdryer treatment" during the break as they returned from the changing room with more purpose and intent, keeping the home side on the back foot in the opening minutes.

They had two big opportunities early in the second half — and with a bit of luck could have found that elusive equaliser, the one that could have influenced a different outcome to the match.

Second-half substitute Tebogo Qinisile should have brought the visitors level in the 54th minute but his shot at goal from a metre away was blocked by an alert AmaZulu goalkeeper, Siyabonga Mbatha.

The Durban side recovered from the scare and launched a quick counter that saw Mulenga turning provider to Memela, and he beat Mtshali with a cheeky back-heel to increase the lead in the 55th minute.

The two sides continued to search for more goals but AmaZulu held on to ensure a winning start for McCarthy in his debut.

The 3-1 result will please AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu, as McCarthy appears to be ready to back up the promise he made when he was appointed a week ago.

Zungu splashed out on several new players at the beginning of the season, and he made it clear he was targeting a top-four finish for the side.

But McCarthy‚ who replaces Ayanda Dlamini‚ has set his sights higher.

It was AmaZulu's first win in five matches.

But they will need to deliver similar results if they are to make their ambitious club owner happy.

Chippa coach Seema will have plenty to think about during the festive break.

His charges have delivered some great performances at times in recent weeks.

But so far they have little to show for their trouble. — TimesLIVE