Chippa players positive despite dry spell, Ryan Rae says

Despite Chippa United’s dry spell with results not forthcoming in the Dstv Premiership, midfielder Ryan Rae says the players are positive they will soon reap the rewards of their hard work.



Chippa United play AmaZulu in a league fixture at the rearranged venue of Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday...

