Chippa aim to finish year on a high after a weak start

Chippa United will be looking to end the year with a bang when they face AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership fixture at the rearranged venue of Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

The match was initially scheduled for the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, but due to Covid-19 related concerns, the game was moved to Durban.

Chippa’s marketing and communication’s liaison officer Sisa Majola confirmed that the Premier Soccer League had granted the club permission to swap their home fixture with AmaZulu.

“We will now be playing the game in Durban, with the return fixture now at Sisa Dukashe on March 10,” Majola said.

The Port Elizabeth club have had a weak start to their league campaign this season.

They banked only five points from a possible 21 in their seven matches.

They have only one win under their belt and that came against rock-bottom Maritzburg United.

The poor results have seen the Chilli Boys slide to 14th place on the log.

A good result against Usuthu on Sunday would help alleviate the pressure coach Lehlohonolo Seema might be feeling at this stage.

He will be hoping strikers Eva Nga Bievenu and Augustine Kwem find their scoring touch soon.

It is well documented that Seema's boss, Siviwe Mpengesi, is not a very patient man who doesn't hesitate to pull the trigger and fire coaches when results are not forthcoming.

Seema will have to come up with a speedy solution after Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic mentor applauded his players' efforts against the MTN8 champions.

“I am proud of the boys because they worked very hard. They worked their socks off. It’s very unfortunate that with a man short they couldn’t get a point after working so hard.

“I still want to see how we conceded the goal. I think we were getting frustrated because they were not penetrating us‚ so we wanted to explore.

“I had people who went out of their zones and because of that we gave them a lot of space. Once you open up against a team like Pirates‚ you are asking for trouble,” he said.

Pirates may have to soldier on without two of their main strikers, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatsho Mabasa, when they face Sagrada Esperanca of Angola away in the Caf Confederation Cup first round on Tuesday at 4pm.

The duo sustained injuries that saw them being substituted in Wednesday's match against Chippa.

“They both have ankle problems. We hope it’s not the same ankle that gave Mabasa problems before,’’ coach Josef Zinnbauer said.

Against Chippa, Pirates deployed an unfamiliar back four as a result of skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo's absence in central defence and with Wayde Jooste at right-back.

The captain of the day, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who usually plays with Hlatshwayo in the heart of defence, was partnered with Innocent Maela, whose left-back spot was taken by Paseka Mako.

Right-back prodigy Thabiso Monyane slotted into Jooste’s position.

“Tyson has a chest problem. He collided with keeper Richard Ofori [in the MTN8 final win over Bloemfontein Celtic]. We had to save Wayde a little bit. It was too risky for him to play. He’s a bit tired,’’ the Bucs coach said. — Additional reporting by Sihle Ndebele

