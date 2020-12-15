Sundowns star Madisha's family awaits DNA results to establish identity of driver in horror car crash

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that the family of defender Motjeka “Ace” Madisha met with pathologists on Monday to establish if the person who died in a horrific car crash while behind the wheel of the vehicle in Kempton Park in the early hours of Sunday morning was indeed their son.

The 25-year-old from Ga-Madisha village in Zebediela in Limpopo reportedly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park.

The accident happened just after midnight and Madisha’s sports car caught fire on Zuurfontein road near Sundowns' training base in Chloorkop.

It is not clear whether Madisha was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident as one person was thrown out while the other one was trapped inside the burning car.

The passenger who was ejected from the vehicle also suffered fatal burn wounds.